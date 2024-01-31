LEGAL NOTICES

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Doras Edward Elmore, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 30th day of April, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of January, 2024.

SHEILA G. ELMORE

190 Nine Patch Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

NOTICE

The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of DONNIE LEE MASON, late of ALEXANDER County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before May 22, 2024, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 17th day of January, 2024.

ROBERT GRANT LOWMAN, Administrator

ESTATE OF DONNIE LEE MASON

8 Plaza Drive

Granite Falls, NC 28630

Henry S. Morphis, Attorney

MORPHIS LAW & MEDIATION

Post Office Box 3149

Hickory, North Carolina 28603

(828) 328-5297

administrator

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Linda Stroupe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of April, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of January, 2024.

PAMELA WEAVER

1823 Mt. Olive Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

JOYCE SMITH

1823 Mt. Olive Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of James Larry Echerd, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of April, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of January, 2024.

JAMES LARRY ECHERD, JR.

1979 Boston Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Cahrles F. Scheide, Sr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of April 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of January, 2024.

Cahrles F. Scheide, Jr.

399 Hubbard Road

Hickory, NC 28601

administrator

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Martha Brown Ball, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of April 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of January, 2024.

CHARLES R. BROWN

91 Kelsoe Hollow Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Charles Dennis Brinkley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 23rd day of April 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of January, 2024.

BEVERLY SWITHENBANK

3948 Golf Drive NE

Conover, NC 28613

DAVID BRINKLEY

801 Crouch Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

NOTICE OF PRIMARY ELECTION

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA

The statewide primary election will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Voters will be asked to show photo ID when they vote. Voters who lack ID can get one for free from their county board of elections. If a voter does not have ID when they go to vote, they can still have their vote counted by either signing a form at the polls to explain why they are unable to show ID, or by voting a provisional ballot and returning to the county board of elections with their ID by 5 p.m. on March 14, 2024. Find out more at ncsbe.gov/voter-id.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Early voting will be held at the following locations from Thursday, February 15, 2024, through Saturday, March 2, 2024:

• ALEXANDER COUNTY

ADMINISTRATION BUILDING – 621 LILEDOUN RD, TAYLORSVILLE, NC 28681

• BETHLEHEM COMMUNITY FIRE & RESCUE – 7373 NC HWY 127, TAYLORSVILLE, NC 28681

• HIDDENITE FIRE

DEPARTMENT – 4975 NC HWY 90 E, HIDDENITE, NC 28636

Open Thursday, February 15 – Friday, February 16, 8:00am until 7:30pm

Open Monday, February 19 – Friday, February 23, 8:00am until 7:30pm

Open Monday, February 26 – Friday, March 1, 8:00am until 7:30pm

Open Saturday, March 2, 8:00am until 3:00pm

Absentee ballots will be mailed to voters who have requested them beginning January 19, 2024.

Absentee ballots must be received by the county board of elections no later than 7:30 p.m. on March 5, 2024. A voter can fill out an absentee ballot request at votebymail.ncsbe.gov, or by filling out a request form provided by the county board of elections office. The request must be received through the website or by the Alexander County Board of Elections by 5 p.m. February 27, 2024.

In the primary election, voters will select nominees for a political party to move on to the general election on November 5th. Contests on the ballot include U.S. President, U.S. House, N.C. Governor and other Council of State Offices, N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice, N.C. Court of Appeals, N.C. House and Senate, and county offices. In the primary, voters affiliated with a political party will be given a ballot of candidates for their party, if their party has a primary.

Unaffiliated voters may choose to vote in any party’s primary, but they may select only one party’s ballot.

The voter registration deadline for this election is 5 p.m. Friday, February 9, 2024. Eligible individuals who are not registered by that deadline may register and vote at any early voting site during the early voting period. New registrants will be required to provide current documentation of their residence (for example, a government ID, other government document, or a paycheck, bank statement, or utility bill). Voters who wish to change party affiliation must do so by the February 9 deadline.

Questions? Call the Alexander County Board of Elections Office at (828)632-2990 or send an email to elections@alexandercountync.gov.

Ray Warren, Chairman

Alexander County Board of Elections

notice

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Gerald Stacy Bennett, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of April, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of January, 2024.

TINA BENNETT

946 Rainbow Rapids Road

Rutherford, NC 28139

administrator

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Floyd Clifford Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of April, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of January, 2024.

CORY BENJAMIN FOX

c/o Caryn Brzykcy

P.O. Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Floyd Clifford Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of April, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of January, 2024.

CORY BENJAMIN FOX

3577 Jefferson St.

Sherrills Ford, NC 28673

administrator

