Motorist hits multiple utility poles, threatens to harm self

By MICAH HENRY

An incident occurred last Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 24, 2024, which prompted local schools to use heightened security measures and blocked traffic in a portion of Taylorsville.

According to Taylorsville Police Chief Michael Millsaps, the incident occurred about 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24 when a vehicle crashed into four utility poles on West Main Avenue. The vehicle came to a stop near Reformation Lutheran Church.

The driver of the vehicle threated to do harm to himself. One shot was fired. Millsaps said that the shot was not fired by law enforcement but he did not indicate who fired the shot.

Authorities barricaded that area of Main Avenue from the intersection with Liledoun Road east to the intersection at 3rd Street SW (NC 16 South) due to the situation.

Chief Millsaps said the driver was taken from the scene to a local hospital by ambulance.

He said no other vehicles were involved. Millsaps said an incident report has not yet been filed as the case is still an active investigation and many witnesses are being interviewed. The driver’s name has not been released.

Charges are pending, Chief Millsaps stated.