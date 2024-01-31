Stafford named Conover Fire Chief

At the January 2024 Conover City Council meeting, city leaders witnessed the swearing-in ceremony of their new Fire Chief, Mark R. Stafford, native of Alexander County and resident of the Ellendale Community. According to the Conover Fire Department Facebook page, Chief Stafford boasts over 20 years of public safety experience, starting as an EMS 911 dispatcher for Alexander County, then serving the City of Morganton Public Safety Fire Suppression Division. In December 2005, Stafford was hired by Conover Fire as an Engineer, where he served until his promotion to Fire Captain in 2012, and then to Assistant Fire Chief in 2020.

The department’s website notes that department operates three fire stations and is a “combination fire department,” made up of part-time members and full-time staff members. It protects more than 17 square miles, including six major highways and one railway, and a population of around 11,500.