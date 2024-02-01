Clint Carlton Hoke, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 1, 2024, in Alexander County.

He was born on Friday, October 20, 1961, in Alexander County, to the late Ernie Lee and Evelyn Brown Hoke. Mr. Hoke worked as an upholsterer for Mitchell Gold and was of the Christian faith.

Those left to cherish the memories of Clint include his son, Trent Carlton Hoke; sisters, Lorene Norton, Loretta Deal, and Tina Tester; brothers, Ernie Hoke and Joey Hoke; and girlfriend, Bridget Preston.

There are no services planned at this time. Inurnment will be with the family.

