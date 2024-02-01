Gary Belcher, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend passed away unexpectedly in his home on February 1, 2024.

He was born to the late Sandra R. Lane on May 2, 1975.

He leaves behind his devoted wife, Angel Belcher; adoring daughter, Lydia Belcher; his stepsons, Donovan Treadway and Jonathan Treadway; his father, James Rector; stepmother, Karleita Rector; his brother, Lyle Belcher; and his twin brother, Jerry Robinette.

No services are planned at this time. Inurnment will be with the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.