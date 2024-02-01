| logout
Town Council to meet Feb. 6
The agenda for the next Regular Called Meeting of the Taylorsville Town Council has been announced. This meeting will be held Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 5:30 p.m., in the Town Hall Council Chambers. Agenda items are:
1. Call to Order- Mayor
2. Invocation – Pledge of Allegiance
3. Adoption of Agenda and Consideration of January 2nd, 2024 Regular Meeting
4. Open Forum Public Comment Period
5. Resolution Designation of Applicant’s Agent for BRIC Grant Application
6. Local Match Fund Commitment Letter
7. Request for No Truck Right Turn Sign at Intersection of NC Hwy 16 S and Main Ave Dr.
8. Budget Amendments
9. Road Closure Request
10. Staff Reports
11. Schedule February Workshop & March Meeting
12. Adjournment