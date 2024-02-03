Reva Frances Hopkins Arnett, 82, passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at Gordon Hospice House in Iredell County.

She was born to the late Fred Dewey Hopkins and Hannah Mae Patrick Hopkins on Saturday, September 27, 1941, in Ashe County. During her working career, Mrs. Arnett worked as a fiber cutter for Hickory Springs. Reva was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish the memories of Reva include her husband of 59 years, Robert Arnett Sr.; and children, Karen Arnett Nelson, Robert “Robbie” Arnett Jr., and Lisa Arnett Powell.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at Calvary Baptist Church in Lenoir from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at Calvary Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Park. Rev. Alan Carr will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

