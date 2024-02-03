Roger Dale Stikeleather, 74, of Stony Point, unexpectedly went to his eternal home on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at Gordon Hospice House.

He was born May 1, 1949, in Iredell County, the son of the late Wade and Lucy Stikeleather.

Dale was a faithful member of Unity Christian Church in Stony Point. He loved the Lord and, through his relationship with Christ, was able to love others unconditionally and always accepted others just as they were. His family considered him the hands and feet of Jesus. He loved a big family and instilled in each and every one of them the importance of hard work, but also how to have fun.

His hobbies consisted of hunting, fishing, boat rides on the lake, shark teeth hunting at the beach, golf cart rides, horseback riding, and many other things. He loved the outdoors. He was a farmer for most of his life and took care of his family and those who were like family, as well. He taught us all how to love and take care of each other.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his loving wife of 57 years, Julia Stikeleather of the home; his daughter, Tracy Millsaps (Wayne) of Stony Point; his son, Timothy Dale Stikeleather (Angela) of Taylorsville; his brothers, Eugene Stikeleather (Debbie) of Mebane, and Terry Stikeleather of Stony Point. He truly cherished a big family and has 11 grandchildren, Caroline Lewis (Ryan), Mason Stikeleather, Drew Stikeleather, Tristan Millsaps, Dalton Stikeleather, Chesney Stikeleather, Kennedie Millsaps, Kamdyn Millsaps, Sasha Millsaps, Julianna Millsaps, and Alexis Millsaps; and honorary grandchildren, Bailey Rhoney, Ashley Blackwell, Tara Chatham, and Garrett Barnes. He adored his two great-grandchildren, Rylee Dale and SadieBeth Lewis.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, February 5, 2024, at East Taylorsville Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at East Taylorsville Baptist Church. Pastor Scott Hammer will officiate. Inurnment will be with the family. The body will lie in state from 3:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Dale’s seven grandsons and Garrett Barnes will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Hospital, Gordon Hospice House, or ACA Christian Academy.

