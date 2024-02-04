Benny Conoly Bebber, 93, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Benny was born May 31, 1930, in Alexander County, the son of the late Charlie Ray Bebber and Beatrice Watts Bebber.

Benny proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked for Sherrill’s Furniture for over 35 years and was a faithful member of Friendship Lutheran Church where he served on the church council and sang in the choir.

He was a member of the local VFW and enjoyed displaying the flags at the church cemetery for Memorial Day. He loved car racing, riding on his tractor, and gardening, but, most of all, he loved his family.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Mabel Patterson, Dono Bebber, Neda Olliphant, and Sam Bebber.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his wife of 72 years, Emo Fox Bebber of the home; his daughter, Nancy Deal (Davey) of Taylorsville; his son, Ricky Bebber (Linda) of Taylorsville; his grandchildren, Allison Clonch (Thomas), Brandon Deal (Larissa), Misty Sweet (André), and Shaun Bebber (Alisha); his great-grandchildren, Paige Deal, Morgan Clonch, Madison Sweet, Emilie Sweet, Kyler Bebber, and Adalyn Bebber; his brother, Jackie Bebber (Terri) of China Grove; an aunt, Mildred Meadlock; and special nieces, Millie King (Ken) and Amanda Strickland (Jim).

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 7, 2024, in the Family Life Center at Friendship Lutheran Church with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2 p.m. in the Friendship Lutheran Church Sanctuary. Pastor Josh Tucker and Pastor Jim Strickland will officiate. Full military honors will be accorded by the Alexander Veterans Honor Guard. Inurnment will be in the Veterans Walk at the Taylorsville City Cemetery following the service.

Honorary pallbearers include Brandon Deal, Shaun Bebber, and Kyler Bebber.

Memorials may be made to the local DAV or VFW or Friendship Lutheran Church.

