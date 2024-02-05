 Skip to content
February 05, 2024

Board of Education plans Special Called Meeting Feb. 7

A Special Called Meeting of the Alexander County Board of Education is scheduled for Wednesday, February 7, 2024, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Board of Education Office, 700 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville.

The purpose of the Special Called Meeting is to give a Budget Committee Update and Options to Assure Focused Implementation; the Superintendent Recruiting Process Options and Timing; and Closed Session to discuss the Superintendent Succession Plan and Organization, per North Carolina General Statute 143-318.11(a)(6)(3).

A link for viewing the meeting live will be available on Wednesday at www.alexander.k12.nc.us. The meeting agenda may also be viewed on the system website, under the Board of Education tab.
