Board of Education plans Special Called Meeting Feb. 7

A Special Called Meeting of the Alexander County Board of Education is scheduled for Wednesday, February 7, 2024, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Board of Education Office, 700 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville.

The purpose of the Special Called Meeting is to give a Budget Committee Update and Options to Assure Focused Implementation; the Superintendent Recruiting Process Options and Timing; and Closed Session to discuss the Superintendent Succession Plan and Organization, per North Carolina General Statute 143-318.11(a)(6)(3).