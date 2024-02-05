Herman Edgar Hammer, 79, passed away on Monday, February 5, 2024, at his home in Alexander County.

He was born to the late Arthur Richard Hammer and Opal Dearman Hammer on Sunday, December 31, 1944, in Alexander County.

Herman was a 1963 graduate of Stony Point High School. During his working career, Herman worked for Statesville Concrete, Unicon, and Southeastern Concrete Products. He attended Unity Christian Church. Herman enjoyed sports, especially watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren play. He was very well known for his baseball and basketball career. He liked fishing, golfing, and visiting Stony Point Citgo and Dairy Bar every day.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Harris (Rev. Bob Harris); brother, Frank Hammer; and brother-in-law, Jimmy Gregory.

Those left to cherish the memories of Herman include his wife of 57 years, Kaye Wilson Hammer; son, Tyson Hammer; daughters, Wendy Pope (Brian) and Tamalita Campbell (Dane); sister, Faye Gregory; four grandchildren, Dylan Campbell, Brevin Hammer, Taylor Pope, and Abbie Pope; two great-grandchildren, Jason and Harper Campbell; and a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Mr. Hammer will lie in state on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at Alexander Funeral Service from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Friday, February 9, 2024, at Stony Point Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. Mr. Hammer will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Temple Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Scott Hammer and Rev. Jason Payne will officiate.

Brian Pope, Taylor Pope, Dane Campbell, Dylan Campbell, Jason Campbell, and Brevin Hammer will serve as pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Rogers, Jim Tsumas, Harry Tsumas, Tim Watts, Bill Vanderwall, Jeff Smith, and Joe Julsrud.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675; or Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.