Kenneth L. Fox, 79, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, February 5, 2024, at Valley Nursing Center in Taylorsville.

Kenneth was born May 16, 1944, in Alexander County, the son of the late Arthur Fox and Annie Teague Fox.

Kenneth worked in the furniture industry at Clayton Marcus for a number of years. He was a member of Millersville Baptist Church. He loved his German Shepherd dogs and enjoyed riding his Triumph motorcycle. He was an avid gun handler, bird hunting was his favorite pastime but, most of all, he loved his family.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Rachel Bolick; a brother, Larry Fox; and a step-son, Bobby Conklin.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his wife, Debra Tuttle Fox of the home; his daughters, Kathy Fox of Asheville, Laura Meredith (John) of Winston-Salem; step-daughter, Carissa McComb (Tony) of Fruitland, Idaho; his son, John Fox of Taylorsville; step-son, Kelly Conklin (Melissa) of Phoenix, Arizona; his grandchildren, Steven Stilwell (Derhonda), Victoria Stilwell, and Bethany Fox; his great-grandchildren, Braden Millsap, Aiden Millsap, Kaylyn Person, Jayden Person, and Lana Stilwell; his sister, Louann Bolick of Taylorsville; his brother, Max Fox of Taylorsville; and a number of niece, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 8, 2024, at Millersville Baptist Church. Pastor Bill Orren and Ministers Michael Fox and Melanie Fox will officiate.

Memorials may be made to St. Labre Indian School, 112 St. Labre Way Campus Drive, Ashland, MT 59003.

