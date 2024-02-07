Armin Elaine Tally Chapman, 83, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

She was born to the late Lyle Erskin Tally and Mildred Inez Porter Tally on Wednesday, August 21, 1940, in Bexar County. During her working career, Mrs. Chapman worked as a teacher assistant at Sugar Loaf Elementary School. Armin was a member of Three Forks Baptist Church and was a GA leader for many years. She also served as the children’s director for East Taylorsville Baptist Church for several years, and was a board member and volunteer at the Christian Crisis Center. Armin also enjoyed going to the pool, the beach, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Armin was a devoted mother, wife, Christian, and loved volunteering at churches and for the community.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Richard Chapman.

Those left to cherish the memories of Armin include her children, David Chapman (Pam), Mike Chapman (Stephanie), and Peggy Frye (Byron); five grandchildren, Faith Herman (Jeff), Katelyn Millsaps (Daniel), Lucas Frye (Kayla), Justin Chapman, and Jacob Chapman; five special great-grandchildren, Annistyn and Eisele Herman, Lyle Frye, Rhett Millsaps, and Rowen Millsaps; a brother, Craig Tally (Molly); and a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Three Forks Baptist Church from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Taylorsville City Cemetery at 4:30 p.m. Dr. Carson Moseley will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Christian Crisis Center, 215 5th Ave SW, Taylorsville, NC 28681; Gideons International, PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or 957 Mobile Café, PO Box 95, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

