Nancy K. Pearson, 77, of Taylorsville, gained her heavenly wings on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at her home.

Nancy was born October 29, 1946, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Dorothy Childers Ferguson.

She was self-employed as a cosmetologist and a real estate broker. She was a member of Russell Gap Baptist Church. She loved her family very much and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her husband of 59 years, Raleigh Pearson of the home; her daughter, Tammy Pearson of Taylorsville; her sons, David Pearson (Wendelynne) of Hickory, and Rodney Pearson (Crystal) of Taylorsville; her grandchildren, Keaton Pearson (Shelby), Kiley Pearson Buchanan, Kerri Quick (Gavin), Chris Bruce, Matt Bruce (Tammy), Kayla Payne (Dustin), Amanda Pearson (Will Watson), Ryan Pearson (Brittany), Marissa Marsh (Stephen), and Maddie Pearson; and 16 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 10, 2024, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Lynn Houston and Rev. Steven Goodman will officiate. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice of your choice.

