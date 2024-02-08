Julie Michelle Fox, 49, of Moravian Falls, passed away on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at her residence.

Ms. Fox was born Sunday, May 26, 1974, in Iredell County, to the late Van C. Fox and Joy D. Fox of Moravian Falls. During her working career, Ms. Fox worked in the retail industry. Julie was of the Baptist faith.

Including her father, she was preceded in death by a son, Russell Logan Stone; paternal grandparents, Charlie and Evelyn Fox; maternal grandparents, Russell and Ruby Deal; and an uncle, Jimmy Deal.

Including her mother, Joy Fox, Julie is survived by a son, Lucas Stone of Taylorsville; a daughter, Kenzie Fox of Moravian Falls; the father of her children, Willy Stone; a brother, Chris Fox (Noel) of Taylorsville; a sister, Anita Pennell of Moravian Falls; a niece, Katie Fox of Taylorsville; uncles, Jerry Fox (Martha) of Conover, Steve Fox of Taylorsville, and Hal Deal (Ruelene) of Moravian Falls; aunts, Tammy Rogers (Michael) and Brenda Deal, both of Moravian Falls; and many cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, February 15, 2024, in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel at 2:00 p.m. Michael Rogers and Jesse Bowles will officiate. A private graveside service will be led by the family.

The family will accept flowers or donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

