Charles E. (Chuck) Carelock Jr., 63, of Stony Point, passed away on February 12, 2024, at the Greens of Maple Leaf in Statesville.

Chuck was born in Iredell County to Charles Edward Carelock Sr. and Linda Sue Stikeleather Carelock of Stony Point. He was of the Baptist faith.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Carelock Family.