On Monday, February 12, 2024, Harold Woodroe Mecimore, 84, passed away at Valley Nursing Center in Taylorsville. As a charter member of the Foothills Corvette Club, he took his last ride here on earth and he is now riding the streets of Gold in Heaven.

He was born on Sunday morning, April 2, 1939, and was the only child of Lewis Woodroe Mecimore and Leona Shook Mecimore. He worked in the furniture industry until a motorcycle accident in May 1972. After his accident, he opened Mecimore Auto Parts, which he managed for 45 years, recently retiring on January 30, 2020.

Harold loved restoring antique cars and was a charter member of the Foothills Corvette Club and a former member of the Apple City Street Rodders. He was a member of Mt. Herman Baptist Church and also attended Country Grace Church. He sang in the choir and was a member of the Adult Couples Sunday School Class at Mt. Herman Baptist Church where he loved handing out the church bulletins to the Sunday School Classes.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Deborah Mecimore, and two brothers-in-law, Johnny Bumgarner and Randy Bumgarner.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carol Bumgarner Mecimore; son, Kenny Lee Mecimore and wife Kathy; daughter, Kimberly Mecimore Pressley and husband Robert; two grandsons, Scott Mecimore and Brandon Pressley and wife Jennifer; two great-grandsons, Finn Pressley and Reef Pressley; brother-in-law, Fred Bumgarner and wife Shirley; and sisters-in-law, Margie Mays and Rosetta Bumgarner.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at Alexander Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Friday, February 16, 2024, at Mt. Herman Baptist Church at 3:30 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Paul Schronce and Rev Dwight Austin will officiate.

Scott Mecimore, Brandon Pressley, George Brown, Frankie Bumgarner, Don Austin, and Justin Bumgarner will serve as pallbearers.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to Gideons International, PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.