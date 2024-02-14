 Skip to content
February 16, 2024

FOR RENT

STORAGE SPACE

    For individual and commercial use as available. Choose your own size. (5’ x 10’), (10’ x 10’), (10’ x 15’), (10’ x 20’). ALL UNITS HAVE INTERIOR LIGHTS. TAYLORSVILLE MINI STORAGE across from Alexander Central High School. Call 632-6145.

     1, 2, & 3 BEDROOM APARTMENTS for rent – Contact Us Today At 828-632-9727.

     DUPLEX APARTMENT in town, 2 BR, 1 BA. No smoking and no pets. Credit and references checked. $800 per month, plus deposit. 828-632-4222.

 

4 Comments

  1. Hannah Kerley on November 8, 2016 at 6:24 pm

    Are there any other places to rent other than the ones posted located in Alexander County? Looking for a house or doublewide.

    Reply
    • Editor on November 9, 2016 at 1:19 am

      We will have updated For Rent ads later today on the website, Wednesday afternoon.

      Reply
  2. jourdan hammonds on March 20, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    when will it be updated again

    Reply
    • Editor on March 21, 2018 at 8:40 am

      All classifieds, including For Rent, are updated on Wednesday or Thursday of each week.

      Reply

