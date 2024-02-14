Judy Faye Deal Sweet, 78, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at The Greens in Hickory.

Judy was born August 25, 1945, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Thomas Paul Deal and Nell Rimmer Deal.

She had worked in the furniture industry and was a member of Millersville Baptist Church. She loved her church and her adult ladies’ Sunday school class. Her ministry in life was sending cards and taking people to appointments. She loved working in landscaping, yard work, and working in her flowers.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Sweet; and her brothers, James “Jimmy” Deal and Thomas Mack Deal.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her son, Scott Ballard (Crystal) of Taylorsville; her grandchildren, Leah Howell (Colt), Kaitlyn Galliher (Logan), and Jacob Scott Ballard; great-grandchildren, Will Galliher, Brody Galliher, Cooper Howell, and Barrett Howell; nephew, Tommy Deal; and a sister-in-law, Rebecca Deal.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, February 17, 2024, at Millersville Baptist Church. Pastor Bill Orren will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the Millersville Christian Academy Building Fund.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Judy Sweet.