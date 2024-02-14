Marve B. Henderson, 69, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at Lake Norman Medical Center.

Marve was born August 13, 1954, in Texas, the son of the late Clifford Henderson and Iva Jean Woody Henderson.

He was a truck driver for most of his working career and enjoyed being with his granddaughter.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister and a brother.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his wife, Sandra Poston Henderson of the home; his step-sons, James Greene of Vale, and Caleb Greene of California; and a granddaughter, Kylie Greene.

No services are planned at this time.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

