Early voting begins

In-person early voting for the 2024 primary election began Thursday, February 15, at 8:00 a.m. and ends on Saturday, March 2, at 3:00 p.m.

The Alexander County Board of Elections offers the following tips for early voters:

1. Voters may cast a ballot at any of the (3) early voting sites in Alexander County during the early voting period.

2. The three (3) locations are:

a. Alexander County Administration building, 621 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville

b. Bethlehem Community Fire/Rescue, 7373 NC Hwy. 127, Taylorsville

c. Hiddenite Fire Department, 4975 NC Hwy. 90 East, Hiddenite

3. All three (3) locations will be open for voting on weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 2, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

4. Individuals who missed the regular voter registration deadline on February 9 may register and vote at the same time during the early voting period. Same-day registrants must attest to their eligibility and provide proof of where they live.

5. Registered voters may also update an existing registration, except for their party affiliation, at an early voting site during the early voting period.

6. North Carolina law prohibits photographing or videotaping voted ballots. Voters may use electronic devices in the voting booth to access a slate card or candidate information, provided they don’t use the devices to communicate with anyone or take photographs of their ballot.

Information about Photo ID requirement

All voters will be asked to show a photo ID. This means that voters should bring an acceptable form of photo ID with them to their voting site.

Most voters will simply show their driver’s license, but many other types of IDs will be accepted. The list of acceptable IDs is available on the State Board of Elections Voter ID webpage at https://ncsbe.gov/voterID.

Any voter who does not have an acceptable form of ID can still get one, at no cost, from their county board of elections between now and the end of the early voting period on March 2. Any registered voter can go to their county elections office, provide their name, date of birth, and last four digits of their Social Security number, and have their photo taken.

Voters who do not have an ID should not let this deter them from casting their ballot. They can still vote a provisional ballot and fill out an ID Exception Form as to why they were unable to show an ID.

Alternatively, if a voter has an ID but forgets to bring it to their voting site, they can vote and then return to the county board of elections office after Election Day and before the county canvass and show an ID to have their ballot counted. The county canvass occurs 10 days after election day, so a voter returning with their ID has until the ninth day after election day (March 14) to bring in their ID.

SAMPLE BALLOTS

