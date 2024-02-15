White retires as Ellendale Fire Chief

On Monday, February 12, 2024, Chief David White retired as the Chief at Ellendale Fire Department after serving the Ellendale Community for just over 20 years, including the past six years as Chief of the Department. Chief White wants to express his thanks to the citizens of the Ellendale Community, Alexander County, the Board of Directors, the Officers and Firefighters of his department, along with the many members of Emergency Services he has been honored to work with. David will continue to serve on the board and will continue on the roster to help where needed.

Donavan Howell will continue his service at Ellendale in the role of Chief.

