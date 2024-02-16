Jean Hartsoe Crouse Sigmon, 87, of Stony Point, passed away unexpectedly on February 16, 2024, at the Gordon Hospice House of Statesville.

Jean was born in Catawba County to the late Theodore Olin Hartsoe and Moena Gilend Hartsoe. Jean was retired from Carolina Glovemill and was a member of Concord Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, David W. Crouse; her second husband, Arville Sigmon; an infant daughter, Donna Crouse; two brothers, Junior and Wade Hartsoe; and a sister, Nancy Smith.

Survivors include a son, Larry Crouse of Stony Point; a sister, Joyce Edwards of Sherrills Ford; three grandchildren, Stephanie and husband Brett Nicholson, Clyde Crouse, and Megan Crouse (Steven); eight great-grandchildren, Waylon Wishon, Hannah Nicholson, William Nicholson, McKalee Crouse, Shyann Crouse, Emily Crouse, Steven Grigg, and Shane Grigg; two great-great-grandchildren, Zakiah and Zavaedah; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 3 p.m., at Concord Baptist Church by Rev. Scott Carrigan. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services from 2 to 3 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Concord Baptist Church, 8044 Paul Payne Store Rd, Stony Point, NC 28678; or Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Crouse Family.