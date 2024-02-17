As Long As Life and Memory Last, We Will Remember You!

Dale Millsaps was born in Alexander County on March 13, 1956, to Baxter Leroy Millsaps and Elizabeth Morrison Millsaps. He departed this life on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

Dale attended North Iredell High School. After being employed by several factories, he became self-employed as a truck driver. Dale had a wonderful sense of humor. He loved sports, his favorite team was the Denver Broncos. His favorite pastime was yard work.

Dale leaves to mourn his longtime friend, Lapondia Dulin; a daughter, Tychicka Kanyell Dulin of Statesville; a grandson, Keyan Lei’Quan Dulin of Statesville; a great-grandson, Ka’trell Keriyon of Statesville; five brothers and sisters-in-law, Baxter Leroy and Rosalyn Millsaps of Brooklyn, New York, Jerry (Ruby) Millsaps of Stony Point, Rudolph (Ernestine) Millsaps of Statesville, Leonard (Lu’shorn) Millsaps of Mooresville, and Reverend Glen (Kathy) Millsaps of Statesville; a brother-in-law, James Harris of North Wilkesboro; a close friend, Joe Bennett of Statesville; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

A special thank you to Gordon Hospice House for your support.

Your parting left an aching void – Only God’s love can fill!

