Dickie Michael Beal, 74, passed away at his home on Saturday, February 17, 2024, after battling Parkinson’s disease for over 15 years.

He was born to the late Clifton Pete Beal and Vertie Beal of Maiden. Dickie enjoyed car racing and working outside. He loved his family and grandchildren, and he cherished spending time with them.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Greg Beal, and his daughter, Gwen Allen Martinez.

Those left to cherish the memories of Dickie include his wife of 30 years, Diane Beal; son, Chris Beal and wife Rebecca in the Navy stationed in Georgia; daughter, Emily Beal of Lenoir; two brothers, Don Beal and wife Clydie, and Steven Beal and wife Robin, both of Conover; stepson, Donald Eugene Eckerd and wife Karen; stepdaughter, Vickie Diane Inscoe; step-grandchildren, Nathan Eckerd (Ashlynn), Ryan Eckerd, and Lillian Jenkins; several grandchildren; and extended family members.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at Alexander Funeral Service from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Inurnment will be with the family.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to the family at Alexander Funeral Service, PO Box 40, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

The family would like to thank the staff of Carolina Caring of Newton. They were so very loving and caring all through the passing and care they gave Dickie.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.