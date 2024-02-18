Grace Moore, 67, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at Carolina Caring in Newton.

Grace was born April 2, 1956, in Toledo, Ohio, the daughter of the late Elizabeth Allen.

Grace was of the German Lutheran faith and loved working in her flower garden. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She was an avid collector of elephants and enjoyed riding the bike with her husband.

Including her mother, she was preceded in death by a son, Charles Moore; a sister, Ronetta Cronin; and a brother, Donald Allen.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her husband, George Moore of the home; her daughter, Jessica Meneses (Carlos) of Taylorsville; her sons, Stephen Jakab (Karen) of Sawmills, and DJ Jakab (Kristina) of Lenoir; and her grandchildren, Brooklynn Jakab, Emma Jakab, Trinity Jakab, Devin Jakab, Serenity Bristol, Gannon Bristol, Mattie Meneses, Léona Meneses, and Nicole Moore.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Adams Funeral Home. Family and friends will speak at the service.

Memorials may be made to Save the Elephants.org, Wildlife Conservation Network, 209 Mississippi Street, San Francisco, CA 94107.

