Wilma Marshall Bentley, 95, of Taylorsville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, February 18, 2024, at Valley Nursing Center in Taylorsville.

Wilma was born September 29, 1928, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Grover Cleveland Marshall and Margaret Emily Gwaltney Marshall.

She had worked in the furniture industry during her working career. She was a faithful member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, where she was a member of the adult ladies’ Sunday school class and WMU. She taught the children’s Sunday school class. She was an avid walker, quilter, and gardener.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clenith Bentley; her siblings, Glenn Marshall, Don Marshall, Ruby Beaver, Kathleen Adams, Iris Carrigan, Florence Moore, Mary Evelyn Howe, and Arcola Dagenhart.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her daughters, Margaret Childers (Reece) and Marsha White (Bill); her son, Alan Bentley (Sandy); her grandchildren, Sharon Roseman (Eric), Travis Bentley (Julee), Emily Vick (Jason), Meagan Cremeans (Justin), and Will White; her great-grandchildren, Daniel Roseman (Isabel), Jacob Roseman, Laura Roseman, Samantha Vick, Holden Vick, Carlee Bentley, Tatum Cremeans, Joely Cremeans, and Ocie Cremeans; her great-great-grandchildren, Khylan Cremeans, Silvia Roseman, and one on the way; her sisters-in-law, Jo Ann Bentley and Lyda Reese; her brother-in-law, George Reese; and a number of nieces, nephews, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. Dr. James Smith will officiate. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at Adams Funeral Home.

Travis Bentley, Will White, Jason Vick, Justin Cremeans, Daniel Roseman, and Jacob Roseman will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Alexander Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, c/o Rachel Mecimore, 862 Silas Deal Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

