Black History Celebration Feb. 24

On Saturday, February 24, 2024, at 2:00 p.m., the Alexander County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center (HAHC) will co-sponsor the Black History Month Celebration at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex. The keynote speaker will be Mr. Brian Summers.

Mr. Summers is a native North Carolinian who currently serves as the host of “The Home Ad Show” on WSIC radio in Statesville. Summers is the first African-American to host full-time a syndicated radio show in the 76 years of WSIC. Every day after his radio show, Summers volunteers as an administrator in the Iredell County School System.

Summers grew up in Statesville, where he attended Statesville City Schools. Upon graduation, he traveled north to attend and subsequently graduate from Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey.

He learned early the importance of hard work, spending his summers in Mount Vernon and New Jersey, working his way through school. He also honed his love of history, music, and politics and these interests, along with a deep faith in God, have defined his trajectory throughout his life.

Summers’ passion for politics led him to Washington, DC, after college, working on the George H. W. Bush presidential campaign (1992) and later in a variety of positions on Capitol Hill. His work included his position in the offices of Sen. Jesse Helms, Rep. J C Watts, and Sen. Trent Lott, and Sen. Mitch McConnell. He also worked on the presidential campaigns for Sen. Bob Dole and Gov. Mike Huckabee. He was able to combine his interest in history and politics working and landing his dream job, getting appointed as Class C White House Staffer under President George W. Bush, 2004-2008.

Mr. Summers took time away from politics to pursue his love of music, working as a Chronologist and Assistant Road Manager for the legendary Temptations. This proved to be a perfect match as Summers worked on and has writing credits on the NBC movie, “The Temptations.” But the pull of Washington always drew him back.

One of his most cherished roles was being offered the rare privilege of serving as Chief of Staff for Congressional office of the North Carolina Ninth District in 2019 during an interim year prior to a special election. It was this opportunity to engage directly with North Carolina constituents that inspired him to return to Statesville and become re-engaged in civic activism and local politics. In 2022, Mr. Summers ran for mayor of Statesville, successfully forcing a 33-year incumbent to a runoff before narrowly losing the race.

Summers has also launched his own radio show, “On the Record with Brian Summers,” on WSIC radio. He is a licensed minister, whose previous affiliations include working with the youth ministry at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.

Summers is married to the lovely Jocelyn, a lawyer, and has one daughter.

The meal will be catered by Kirk’s Catering in Statesville and festivities will feature the Youth Choir from Third Creek Baptist Church, Stony Point. The public may purchase tickets from the Hiddenite Arts website, or any NAACP or HAHC board member. All proceeds for the evening will be donated to The Bridge Community, Inc. The Bridge Community, Inc. is the only minority non-profit 501(c)3 service organization in Alexander County.

The Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex is located at 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite.