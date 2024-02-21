LEGAL NOTICES

************

Public Hearing

The public should please take notice that the Town Council of the Town of Taylorsville will hold a public hearing on March 5, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers for the consideration of a text amendment to the Taylorsville Code of Ordinances- Title VII Traffic Code – Chapter 70 General Traffic Regulations. All interested persons are urged to attend.

Yolanda T. Prince

Town Clerk

notice

feb28-24c

************

RESOLUTION TO SET TIME TO BEGIN COUNTING ABSENTEE BALLOTS

MARCH 5, 2024 PRIMARY

On January 30, 2024, the Alexander County Board of Elections met at its office at 370 1st Avenue SW, Taylorsville, NC and adopted the following resolution:

WHEREAS, North Carolina General Statute 163-234 (2) authorizes a county board of elections to establish a place and time between the hours of 2:00pm and 5:00pm on election day for counting of absentee ballots; and,

WHEREAS, such resolution also may provide for an additional meeting following the day of the election and prior to the day of canvass to count absentee ballots received pursuant to North Carolina General Statute 163-234 (2);

WHEREAS, the times for these meetings will be at 2:00pm on Tuesday, March 5 and 2:00pm on Thursday, March 14 for the purpose of counting absentee ballots;

WHEREAS, the location of these meetings shall be at the office of the Alexander County Board of Elections, 370 1st Avenue SW, Taylorsville NC;

WHEREAS, the board shall not announce the results of the count before 7:30pm on Election Day, March 5, 2024;

WHEREAS, these meetings are open to all who may want to attend;

WHEREAS, the adoption of this Resolution is in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes 163-234 (2) and (11) and will be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the county within the statutory time frame.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Alexander County Board of Elections hereby approves the time for counting of absentee ballots as set forth above.

This is the 30th day of January 2024.

Ray Warren, Chairman

notice

feb28-24c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of John Washington Smith, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of May, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of February, 2024.

BARBARA BEATRICE SMITH

1884 Hidden Valley Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

mar13-24p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Dorothy Sherrill Martin, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of May, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 14th day of February, 2024.

JEFFREY DEAN MARTIN

8880 Paul Payne Store Rd.

Stony Point, NC 28678

administrator

mar13-24p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Gladys Looper Alexander/ Gladys Marie Alexander, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of May, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of February, 2024.

DANNY HALL POPE

617 County Line Rd.

Stony Point, NC 28678

executor

mar13-24p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Frances Stevenson Stikeleather, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of May, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of February, 2024.

MARTHA G. STIKELEATHER

c/o Caryn Brzykcy, Attorney

P.O. Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

mar13-24p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Deane Thompson Price, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of May, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 19th day of February, 2024.

LEA DENISE PRICE GLASS

c/o Caryn Brzykcy, Attorney

P.O. Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

mar13-24p

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

EXECUTOR’S AND RESIDENT PROCESS AGENT’S NOTICE

Jesse Lee Francis, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Loreda S. Ozment, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, and Jesse Lee Francis as Executor of said Estate being a resident of Jacksonville, Florida, a non-resident of the State of North Carolina, has duly appointed Mark T. Davis, Attorney, as Resident Process Agent for claims filed against the Estate and this Notice is to notify all persons, firms, and corporation having claims against said Estate to present them to the Resident Process Agent, Mark T. Davis, on or before the 14th day of May, 2024, or this Notice will be pleaded and bar their recovery, anyone indebted the same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of February, 2024.

Jesse Lee Francis, Executor

c/o Mark T. Davis, Resident Process Agent

441 Main Ave. Dr., Suite 2

P.O. Box 1087

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Telephone: (828) 632-9293

notice

mar6-24c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Barbara Vandewater White, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of May, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of February, 2024.

Jeffery T. White

1915 S. Deerfield Dr.

Morganton, NC 28655

notice

mar6-24p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Eleanore B. Lakso, aka Eleanore Blumreich Lakso, aka Eleanore Ruth Lakso, aka Eleanore R. Lakso, aka Eleanore Ruth Blumreich Lakso, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them to the undersigned at 167 Scenic Ridge Drive, Hickory, North Carolina 28601, on or before the 17th day of May, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 7th day of February, 2024.

Candice Lakso Sand

Executrix of the Estate of Eleanore B. Lakso, aka Eleanore Blumreich Lakso, aka Eleanore Ruth Lakso, aka Eleanore Ruth Blumreich Lakso

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

executor

feb28-24c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Doras Edward Elmore, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 30th day of April, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of January, 2024.

SHEILA G. ELMORE

190 Nine Patch Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

feb21-24p