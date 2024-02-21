School Board plans Work Session Feb. 26

A Work Session of the Alexander County Board of Education is scheduled for Monday, February 26, 2024, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Board of Education Office, 700 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, NC.

The purpose of the Work Session is Discussion of Selection Criteria for Superintendent of Schools with The Masonboro Group, Inc. A link for viewing the session live will be available on Monday at www.alexander.k12.nc.us . The meeting agenda may also be viewed on the system website by selecting the “Board of Education” under “Our District,” then “Upcoming Meeting Agendas.”