J. E. “Jake” Hefner, 86, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at his home.

He was born September 25, 1937, in Alexander County, the son of the late Pleas Hefner and Amanda Bowman Hefner.

In his earlier years, he was part owner of Taylorsville Upholster and then later built, from the ground up, Masterfield Furniture, which he was the proud owner of for 18 years. He was a member of Unity Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and traveling.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Dorothy Chapman Hefner, and several brothers and sisters.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his wife, Ellen Trotter Hefner of the home; his sons, Johnny W. Hefner (Michelle) and Jeffery L. Hefner (Ann), all of Taylorsville; his step-children, Monica Eades and Randy Eades; his grandchildren, Amanda Runion (Matt), Julee Hefner (Travis), Alison Lyons (Chris), Jansen Hefner, and Misty Phinney (Matt); his great-grandchildren, Chole, Jacob, Carlee, Skylar, Mattie, Mattix, Makinley, and Jonah; his step-grandchildren, Julia Workman, Joseph Workman, and Mason Eades; his brothers, Larry Hefner and Ronald Hefner (Brenda), all of Taylorsville; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, February 24, 2024, at Unity Baptist Church, 5408 Rink Dam Road, Taylorsville. Pastor Tony Wilson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Friendship Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Unity Baptist Church Building Fund.

