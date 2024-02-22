Tami Suzanne Holston, 64, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Tami was born August 31, 1959, in Pulaski County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Donald Brookman, Sr. and Freeda Nicewander Brookman. She was of the Baptist faith and was great at interior decorating.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her daughter, Candy Ramirez of Taylorsville; her sister, Teresa Coley of Hickory; and her brothers, Donald Jr. Brookman of the Bethlehem Community, and Timothy Brookman of Huntington Beach, California.

The funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, February 25, 2024, in the Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. prior to the service.

