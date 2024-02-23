Garvin Lee Bowman, 88, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, February 23, 2024, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Garvin was born February 25, 1935, in Alexander County, the son of the late Cary Bowman and Cynthia Icenhour Bowman.

He worked at Sherrills Furniture for over 50 years and was a member of Smyrna Baptist Church. He loved his cows and was a dear friend to all.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene Bowman Bowman, and a brother, Kelton Bowman.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include special cousin, Charles Starnes (Tessie) of Hickory; three nieces and a nephew; and good neighbors, Gary and Kathryn Barlowe.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at Smyrna Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Mitch King will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Smyrna Baptist Church.

