Coleen Kerley Hendren, a symbol of boundless love and selflessness, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, February 25, 2024.

Her remarkable life, enriched by a 71-year marriage to Dave, leaves a cherished legacy through her daughters, Teresa, Kim, and Donna; her five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Born to Donald and Hazel Kerley, Coleen was a lifelong resident of the Hiddenite community and embodied the Christian virtues of love, charity, and compassion.

Coleen’s life exemplified the essence of selfless giving, from her early years nurturing her daughters to her impactful work with special needs children at Taylorsville Elementary School, where she found deep fulfillment. Her love and kindness reached far beyond her professional life, extending to caring for her in-laws and her mother and supporting her husband, Dave, through his illness in her later years.

Coleen’s life was a testament to the power of unconditional love. She supported her husband’s military career at the expense of her educational pursuits, yet found fulfillment in creating a warm, welcoming home. Her ability to love and give selflessly was her greatest gift, leaving an unforgettable mark on all who knew her.

In remembering Coleen, we reflect on her angelic presence and the profound love she shared. Psalm 61:1-2 captures the essence of her faith and love: “Hear my cry, O God; listen to my prayer. From the ends of the earth, I call to you; I call as my heart grows faint; lead me to the rock that is higher than I.” Coleen’s legacy of love and selflessness inspires us, guiding us to embody the grace and kindness she lived by daily.

Her body will lie in state from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Adams Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 3, 2024, at Hiddenite Baptist Church. Pastor Zachary Deal will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hiddenite Cemetery. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Hiddenite Baptist Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

