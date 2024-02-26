Nancy “Nan” Miller Bell, 88, of Taylorsville, went to her Heavenly home on Monday, February 26, 2024, at her home.

She was born to the late Ralph Floyd Miller and Bircha Vickes Miller on May 21, 1935, in Alexander County.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jim” Bell; a daughter, Shirley “Button” Levan; three brothers; and four sisters.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Jimmy “Deano” Bell and wife Rita, and Richard “Brother” Bell, both of Taylorsville; a son-in-law, David Levan of Hiddenite; grandchildren, Deanna Watts and husband Chad, Sarah Levan, Lucas Levan and wife Mindy, and Heather Bell Ingram and husband Chris; Nine great-grandchildren, Chanler, Triston and Dalton Watts, MaLeia and Zandon McCurdy, Kaven, Casen and Grayson Levan, and Chase Ingram; a brother, Ronnie Miller and wife Milledean of Taylorsville; a sister, Carolyn Fox of Stony Point; and a special caregiver, Debra “Debbie” Dyson.

A graveside service will be conducted on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at 3:00 p.m., at Stony Point Cemetery, by Mr. Chanler Watts. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 3, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice of Alexander County.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Alexander County, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

