Richard “Logan” Chapman, 31, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, February 26, 2024.

He was born February 28, 1992, the son of Hall and Kay Chapman.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, March 3, 2024, at Liledoun Baptist Church. Pastor Jason Payne and Pastor Taylor Miller will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Liledoun Baptist Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Richard “Logan” Chapman.