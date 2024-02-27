Lizzie Mozelle Rowe, 77, of Graham, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 4:17 a.m.

A native of Taylorsville, she was the daughter of Harrison J. Rowe and Mabel E. Carlton Rowe, both deceased. She was a retired educator and a member of the Red Hatters. Lizzie was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Burlington and the Joy Seniors Ministry.

Lizzie was preceded in death by two sisters, Minnie L. Rowe and Jettie Rowe Mason; a brother, Jimmie L. Rowe; and a nephew, Kent A. Rowe.

Survivors include a sister-in-law, Kathleen Rowe Whittington and husband Joseph; a nephew, Dr. James Rowe; three nieces, Lolita Rowe Hargrave and husband Ron, Evangeline Rowe Campbell and fiancé Eric Mayes, and Melissa Dawn Rowe; great-nephews, Tyler Rowe and wife Ashley, Dallas Campbell and fiancée Heidi, and Ryan Hargrave and wife Danielle; great-nieces, TyLisa Miller and husband TyQuan, Khloe Rowe, and Katlin Rowe; great-great-nephews, Braydon Rowe, Jamison Rowe, Maliek Campbell, and Malachi Hargrave; and great-great-nieces, McKenzie Campbell and Tatum Hargrave.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, 2024, from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. at Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington. The funeral service will be conducted at the First Baptist Church of Burlington on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. by Rev. Chase Robinson. Burial will follow at St. John Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Taylorsville.

