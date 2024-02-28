LEGAL NOTICES

************

Notice to Creditors

Estate of Jason Perry

File No. 24-E-000018

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against Jason Perry, deceased, of Alexander County, NC, are notified to exhibit the same to the undersigned on or before May 28, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of recovery. Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment.

This the 28th day of February, 2024.

Jeanne Perry

C/O Capital City Estate Planning

PO Box 747

Wendell, NC 27591

notice

mar20-24c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 24 CvD 28

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Elizabeth Escobedo, Elizabeth Escobedo, Unknown Spouse of Elizabeth Escobedo, Mary Ann Escobedo, a/k/a Mariana Escobedo Ramirez

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Elizabeth Escobedo, Elizabeth Escobedo, Unknown Spouse of Elizabeth Escobedo, Mary Ann Escobedo, a/k/a Mariana Escobedo Ramirez

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

Being all of Lot Number 9 of the Tall Oak Subdivision as the same is shown in plat recorded in Plat Book 5 at Page 244 of the Alexander County Registry to which reference is hereby made for a more specific description.

Together with and subject to easements, restrictions, water rights and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0063606, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 116 Tall Oaks Lane

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than April 9, 2024, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of February 15, 2024.

Michael Scott

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

notice

mar13-24c

************

NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Frances Duncan late of Alexander County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before May 28th, 2024, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 28th of February 2024.

Donna Bowman, Executor

ESTATE OF FRANCES DUNCAN

68 Cedar Forest Loop

Hickory, NC 28601

Susannah L. Brown, Attorney

ESTATE OF FRANCES DUNCAN

430 1st Ave. NW

Hickory, NC 28601

notice

mar20-24c

************

NOTICE

The Undersigned, Michael Thomas Seibeck, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of MARGARET MARY SEIBECK, of Alexander County, North Carolina. This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations, having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before Friday, May 31, 2024, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the Undersigned.

This the 28th day of February, 2024.

Daniel G. Christian

Attorney for the Estate of Margaret Mary Seibeck

PO Box 2244

Hickory, NC 28603

828-322-1105

notice

mar20-24c

************

NOTICE

The Undersigned, Rodney Colton White and Christopher Lee White, having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of DENNIS ALVIN WHITE, of Alexander County, North Carolina. This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations, having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before Friday, May 31, 2024, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the Undersigned.

This the 28th day of February, 2024.

Daniel G. Christian

Attorney for the Estate of Dennis Alvin White

PO Box 2244

Hickory NC 28603

828-322-1105

notice

mar20-24c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ALEXANDER COUNTY PLANNING BOARD

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at a meeting of the Alexander County Planning Board to be at CVCC – Alexander County Center for Education – 345 Industrial Blvd, Taylorsville, on Thursday, March 14, 2024, 6:00 p.m. upon the question of the following:

1. Special Use Permit Petition (SUP) 24-01 – Request by Alexander County Fire Marshal for a Special Use Permit to operate a Public Service Facility at 170 Fairgrounds Rd., Taylorsville. The subject property is further identified as PIN 3758-16-9543 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

2. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 24-10 – Request by Shannon Lyndon for the rezoning of approximately 1.75 acre of property located on NC Hwy 16 S from Neighborhood Business (N-B) to Highway Commercial (H-C). The subject property is further identified as PIN 3756 14 3773 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

Notice is further given that complete copies of the said proposal(s) and copies of this notice are now and will remain on file at the office of the Planning and Development Department in the said location until the time for said public hearing for the inspection of all interested citizens. For information regarding the above listed items contact the Planning Division at (828) 632-1000.

notice

mar6-24c

************

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Article 4, Subsections G.S. 44A-43 of the North Carolina Self Service Storage Facility Act. The Undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 16th day of March, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at A-1 Mini Storage, 414 Highway 16 North, Taylorsville, NC, County of Alexander, State of North Carolina, the following: #85 James Hall,#1/78 Jennifer Menscer, #611/627 Amanda Jackson, #32 Melvin Parsons, #629 John Patterson, #46 Constance Pressley, #634 Rondolone White.

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between the owner and obligated party.

Dated the 14th day of February, 2024.

A-1 Mini Storage

414 Hwy. 16 North

Taylorsville, NC 28681

(828) 635-5555

notice

feb28-24c

************

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Article 4, Subsections G.S. 44A-43 of the North Carolina Self Service Storage Facility Act. The Undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 16th day of March, 2024, at 10:30 a.m., on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Taylorsville Mini Storage, 170 School Street, Taylorsville, NC, County of Alexander, State of North Carolina, the following: #36 Taliah Tilley, #152 Lori Murphy, #168 Angela Parsons, #67/76 Amanda Jackson.

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between the owner and obligated party.

Dated the 14th day of February, 2024.

Taylorsville Mini Storage

170 School Street

Taylorsville, NC 28681

(828) 632-6145

notice

feb28-24c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Carol Conder Caldwell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of May, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of February, 2024.

ASHLEY S. WRIGHT

345 Cook Lane

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

mar20-24p

************

Public Hearing

The public should please take notice that the Town Council of the Town of Taylorsville will hold a public hearing on March 5, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers for the consideration of a text amendment to the Taylorsville Code of Ordinances- Title VII Traffic Code – Chapter 70 General Traffic Regulations. All interested persons are urged to attend.

Yolanda T. Prince

Town Clerk

notice

feb28-24c

************

RESOLUTION TO SET TIME TO BEGIN COUNTING ABSENTEE BALLOTS

MARCH 5, 2024 PRIMARY

On January 30, 2024, the Alexander County Board of Elections met at its office at 370 1st Avenue SW, Taylorsville, NC and adopted the following resolution:

WHEREAS, North Carolina General Statute 163-234 (2) authorizes a county board of elections to establish a place and time between the hours of 2:00pm and 5:00pm on election day for counting of absentee ballots; and,

WHEREAS, such resolution also may provide for an additional meeting following the day of the election and prior to the day of canvass to count absentee ballots received pursuant to North Carolina General Statute 163-234 (2);

WHEREAS, the times for these meetings will be at 2:00pm on Tuesday, March 5 and 2:00pm on Thursday, March 14 for the purpose of counting absentee ballots;

WHEREAS, the location of these meetings shall be at the office of the Alexander County Board of Elections, 370 1st Avenue SW, Taylorsville NC;

WHEREAS, the board shall not announce the results of the count before 7:30pm on Election Day, March 5, 2024;

WHEREAS, these meetings are open to all who may want to attend;

WHEREAS, the adoption of this Resolution is in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes 163-234 (2) and (11) and will be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the county within the statutory time frame.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Alexander County Board of Elections hereby approves the time for counting of absentee ballots as set forth above.

This is the 30th day of January 2024.

Ray Warren, Chairman

notice

feb28-24c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of John Washington Smith, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of May, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of February, 2024.

BARBARA BEATRICE SMITH

1884 Hidden Valley Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

mar13-24p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Dorothy Sherrill Martin, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of May, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 14th day of February, 2024.

JEFFREY DEAN MARTIN

8880 Paul Payne Store Rd.

Stony Point, NC 28678

administrator

mar13-24p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Gladys Looper Alexander/ Gladys Marie Alexander, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of May, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of February, 2024.

DANNY HALL POPE

617 County Line Rd.

Stony Point, NC 28678

executor

mar13-24p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Frances Stevenson Stikeleather, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of May, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of February, 2024.

MARTHA G. STIKELEATHER

c/o Caryn Brzykcy, Attorney

P.O. Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

mar13-24p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Deane Thompson Price, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of May, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 19th day of February, 2024.

LEA DENISE PRICE GLASS

c/o Caryn Brzykcy, Attorney

P.O. Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

mar13-24p

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

EXECUTOR’S AND RESIDENT PROCESS AGENT’S NOTICE

Jesse Lee Francis, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Loreda S. Ozment, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, and Jesse Lee Francis as Executor of said Estate being a resident of Jacksonville, Florida, a non-resident of the State of North Carolina, has duly appointed Mark T. Davis, Attorney, as Resident Process Agent for claims filed against the Estate and this Notice is to notify all persons, firms, and corporation having claims against said Estate to present them to the Resident Process Agent, Mark T. Davis, on or before the 14th day of May, 2024, or this Notice will be pleaded and bar their recovery, anyone indebted the same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of February, 2024.

Jesse Lee Francis, Executor

c/o Mark T. Davis, Resident Process Agent

441 Main Ave. Dr., Suite 2

P.O. Box 1087

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Telephone: (828) 632-9293

notice

mar6-24c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Barbara Vandewater White, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of May, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of February, 2024.

Jeffery T. White

1915 S. Deerfield Dr.

Morganton, NC 28655

notice

mar6-24p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Eleanore B. Lakso, aka Eleanore Blumreich Lakso, aka Eleanore Ruth Lakso, aka Eleanore R. Lakso, aka Eleanore Ruth Blumreich Lakso, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the estate of said decedent to present them to the undersigned at 167 Scenic Ridge Drive, Hickory, North Carolina 28601, on or before the 17th day of May, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 7th day of February, 2024.

Candice Lakso Sand

Executrix of the Estate of Eleanore B. Lakso, aka Eleanore Blumreich Lakso, aka Eleanore Ruth Lakso, aka Eleanore Ruth Blumreich Lakso

Patrick, Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

PO Box 218

Hickory, NC 28603

executor

feb28-24c