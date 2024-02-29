Paula Marie Keller, 69, of Hickory, passed away on Thursday, February 29, 2024, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Paula was born November 8, 1954, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Paul Keller and Nora Lail Keller. She was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her son, Randy Moore of Catawba County; her daughter, Jennifer Lehman of Catawba County; and a brother, Gerald Keller.

No services are planned.

