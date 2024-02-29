Young Taylorsville driver dies in Caldwell crash

A teenage driver from Alexander County died this week as a result of a three car accident in a neighboring county.

According to Master Trooper Christopher M. Casey of the N.C. State Highway Patrol, on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Caldwell County on US 64 near Brush Mountain Road. A 2004 Chevrolet Malibu traveling east on US 64, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a westbound 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500. The initial collision caused an eastbound 2018 Chevrolet Equinox to hit a large piece of debris from the Malibu and then crash into the Malibu.

The driver of the Malibu, Justin Nicholas Ray, 17, of Taylorsville, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Silverado, Myron Wesley Dula, 63, of Lenoir, was transported by EMS to an area hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Equinox, King Hall Jr., 61, Taylorsville, and a passenger, both received minor injuries and were not transported to the hospital.

The initial investigation indicates excessive speed to be the contributing factor in the collision. No charges will be filed in the case. US 64 was closed in the area for approximately 3 hours during the on-scene investigation.