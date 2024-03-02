Harold “Dee” Delane Stewart, 88, of Claremont, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at his residence surrounded by loved ones.

He was born February 24, 1936, in Catawba County, to the late Grover Eugene Stewart Sr. and Jennie Hunsucker Stewart. Dee was a longtime member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Claremont, served on the church council, and was chairman of the Building Committee for St. Mark’s Family Life Center.

He was one of the original members of the Claremont Rescue Squad and Fire Department and served for many years. Dee was also a member of Riverside Masonic Lodge No. 606 Charlotte Scottish Rite and Oasis Shriners. He was the owner and operator of Dee Stewart Grading Co., Inc. and builder, owner, and manager of Bunker Hill Estates.

Dee will be dearly missed so much by his children and family. He was a wonderfully kind, caring, and compassionate man to his children, grandchildren, and anyone who really knew him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Geraldine (Gerry) Bradshaw Stewart; brothers, Ray Stewart, Grover E. Stewart, and John Stewart; sisters, Margie S. Spencer, Daisy S. Gregory, Virginia (Ginny) Ledford, and Inez S. Sigmon; and son-in-law, Michael “Mike” Penley.

Those left to cherish his memory include a son, Michael D. Stewart and wife Susan of Claremont; daughters, Lynne S. Penley and John Campbell, her special friend and caregiver, of Claremont, and Tammie Stewart Hoyle of Claremont; grandchildren, Brandon Lee Penley of Claremont, and JAG- Jennie (Annette) Greene of Claremont/Asheville UNC-A; and special great-granddaughter, Annabel Barger, daughter of Chris and Jacquelyne Barger of Maiden.

The family would like to thank his private caregivers, Amanda Phillips, Jo Boone, and Maria Ellis, as well as Carolina Caring for the comfort they provided to Dee.

A service to celebrate Dee’s life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 1:00 p.m., at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Claremont. Rev. Ted Rust and Rev. William Hollar will officiate. Inurnment with Masonic Rites will follow at St. Mark’s Lutheran Cemetery in Claremont. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 noon to 12:45 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Building Fund, PO Box 550, Claremont, NC 28610; Riverside Masonic Lodge No. 606, 102 N Main St., Catawba, NC 28609; Shriners Hospitals for Children, 604 Doug Mayes Place, Charlotte, NC 28262; or Carolina Caring, 3974 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

Condolences may be sent to the Stewart Family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com.

The Stewart Family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton.