Karen Elizabeth Wike

, 72, of Newton, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Trinity Ridge Nursing Facility.

Karen was born May 13, 1951, in Alexander County, the daughter of Suma Bumgarner Hicks.

Mrs. Wike worked for Champion Packing for many years. She was of the Baptist faith. She loved her animals and enjoyed music.

In addition to her mother, those left to cherish and honor her memories include her sisters, Mitzi Ledford (Wayne) of Newton, and Michelle Beshara (Chris) of Newton; her brother, Pastor Bill Orren (Sherrie); a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and two lifetime friends, Melissa Mitchell and Jessie Canter.

The funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Millersville Baptist Church. Pastor Tim Shook will officiate. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

Memorials may be made to Millersville Christian Academy.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

