Connie Sue Brammer, 70, of Hiddenite, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at her home.

Connie was born March 6, 1953, in Lawrence County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Perry Jefferson Brammer and Freda May Simpson Brammer.

Connie attended Tabernacle Baptist Church. She loved to travel, garden, and horses. She loved her furry friend, Roscoe, and enjoyed baking, cooking, and entertaining people.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Romie Chilton Dudding.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include her daughters, Jimella Bigley (Tim) of West Virginia, and Sara Edwards (Tim) of Ohio; her son, Perry Pruitt of Hiddenite; her grandchildren, Frankie Delawder (Erika), Brammer Delawder (Aaron), Gracie Elaine Pruitt, Olivia Edwards, and Silas Edwards; her great-grandchildren, Cayson Delawder and Owen Delawder; her brother, Tom Brammer of Ohio; and special friend, Kerrie Cole.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

