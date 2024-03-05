Charles “Allen” Reitzel, 78, of Taylorsville, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Valley Nursing Center.

Allen was born October 15, 1945, in Catawba County, the son of the late Charles Franklin Reitzel and Mary Eckard Reitzel.

Allen worked in the furniture industry for many years and later worked in logging. He was of the Lutheran faith and enjoyed camping and traveling to Florida and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. He loved sitting on his porch with his grandchildren and watching traffic.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Icenhour Reitzel; a brother, Jerry “Romeo” Reitzel; and a sister, Shirley Eckard.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his daughters, Sharrie Reitzel Summerlin (Mike), Sonya Reitzel Martin (Chad), and Tonya Reitzel Wagoner (Terry), all of Alexander County; his grandchildren, Erica Wagoner Peterson (Dillon), Tyler Summerlin, Randy Martin, and Jordan Wagoner (Ashlyn); his great-grandchildren, Lily Peterson, Lukas Peterson, Levi Peterson, and Hayden Summerlin; his sister-in-law, Marcella Icenhour; and his brother-in-law, Johnny Smith.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, March 7, 2024, at Friendship Lutheran Church. Pastor Josh Tucker will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Friendship Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Charles “Allen” Reitzel.