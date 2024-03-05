Douglas Reid Hefner, 60, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Catawba County.

He was born on Monday, April 22, 1963, to the late Sam Edward “S.E.” Hefner Jr. and Emilie Reid Hefner in Catawba County. Mr. Hefner proudly served his country in the Army National Guard. Douglas attended Dudley Shoals Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish the memories of Douglas include his sons, Ethan Hefner and Seth Hefner; loving companion, Patsy Chambers; and siblings, Sandra Keller, Jeffrey Hefner, and Yvonne Hefner.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church from 1:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. The funeral service will be on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Kyle Lloyd and Rev. Mike Mathes, a.k.a. Cornbread, will officiate.

The family will accept flowers or donations can be made to Dudley Shoals Baptist Church, 1882 Dudley Shoals Road, Granite Falls, NC 28630.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.