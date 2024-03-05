Shirley Little Flowers, 76, of Conover, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at her home.

Shirley was born October 29, 1947, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Samuel Little and Ethel Teague Little.

In her early years, she worked for Holly Farms, and later in textiles. She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed listening to music, watching soap operas, and spending time with her daughter.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Flowers; grandchild, Justin Parsons; and brothers, Sam Little, Jr., Donald Little, and Rickey Little.

Those left to cherish and honor her memories include Tonya Flowers Parsons of Conover and close friend and like a sister to Tonya, Alisha Lackey and her son, Joshua Brown, and Corey Dye (Laytanya) of Charlotte, who was like a brother to Tonya; her grandchildren, Ashley Flowers, Adrian James, Talisha Blount, and Raven Blount; her great-grandchildren, Shykayla James, Makayla James, Amya McWhorter, Jaylen McWhorter, Jermiah Parsons, Zi Marian Lindsey, Zayah Logan, Zeydeon Horton, Zikai Flowers, and Joshua Brown; her sister, Gloria Rankin (Larry) of Statesville; her brother, Ray Little (Edith) of Taylorsville; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 10, 2024, in the Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Shirley Little Flowers.