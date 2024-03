By MICAH HENRY

A fire at 387 Lambert Fork Road in the Ellendale Community completely destroyed a 20-foot by 16-foot outbuilding on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Alexander County Fire Marshal Mark Earle said the cause is undetermined. Ellendale, Sugar Loaf, and Taylorsville fire departments responded to the blaze.

Earle said the owner was treated on scene by EMS for possible smoke inhalation but refused ambulance transport.