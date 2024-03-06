Herman, Lail win County Commission primary

Unofficial results from the March 5 Republican Primary Election show the Alexander County Commission race winners are incumbents Robert “Kent” Herman and Josh Lail. The pair do not face any Democratic challengers in November.

Herman received 3,223 votes (30.68 percent) and Lail garnered 2,743 votes (26.11 percent), according to unofficial results from the Alexander County Board of Elections. Challengers Brigette Rhyne (2,306 votes, 21.95 percent) and John Whisnant (2,234 votes, 21.26 percent) made good showings.

Herman said, “I thank everyone for voting for me. I’m going to work as hard for the ones who didn’t support me as for the ones who did.”

Lail commented, “First I want to thank God for blessing me and giving me the opportunity to serve on the county commission. I want to say a huge thank you to my wife, Mollie, and my children for supporting me. County commission pulls me away from a lot of family time. I couldn’t be an affective commissioner without my families support. Thank you to everyone who voted for me. I look forward to continuing to serve ALL of the citizens of Alexander County.”