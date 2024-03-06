LEGAL NOTICES
************
NOTICE
On 3/1/24, Certificate of Need review began for Fresenius Medical Care of Alexander County Proj E-12479-24 Cos ovr add 5 dialy stats. Written comments are due to the Agency by 4/1/24. A public hearing will only be scheduled if requested in writing by 4/1/24 and sent to DHSR.CON.Comments@dhhs.nc.gov or 2704 Mail Service Ctr, Raleigh, NC 27699-2704.
notice
mar6-24c
************
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, CABARRUS COUNTY
IN THE CIVIL DISTRICT COURT
Felicia Nicole Cox v.
Kenneth Wayne Cox,
24 CVD 112
To Kenneth Wayne Cox:
Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: Divorce. You are required to make a defense to such pleading not later than April 15, 2024 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought. This the 6th day of March, 2024.
Benjamin W. Baucom,
Attorney for the Plaintiff, 49 Union Street N., Concord, NC 28025
notice
mar20-24p
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Joanne Fox Lowe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of June, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 27th day of February, 2024.
HAROLD EDWARD LOWE, JR.
1000-H Liberty Arms Ct.
Thomasville, NC 27360
executor
mar27-24p
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Coleen Hendren, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of June, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 28th day of February, 2024.
TERESA H. BROWN
242 Six Springs Ridge
Spruce Pine, NC 28777
executor
mar27-24p
************
INVITATION FOR BID NOTIFICATION
The Western Piedmont Council of Governments seeks bid proposals from agencies capable of providing services to residents age 60+ for fiscal years July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2026 through the Home and Community Care Block Grant. Funding requires a 10% local provider match (cash or in-kind). In-Home Aide Services must be provided by a licensed agency.
County Current FY24 State/
Service Federal Funds*
Medical TransportationBurke $49,729
In-Home Aide ServicesAlexander $22,500
In-Home Aide ServicesBurke $206,100
In-Home Aide ServicesCaldwell $222,228
In-Home Aide ServicesCatawba $327,600
*Service levels and exact budget amounts are set annually in each county by planning committees at the end of April.
Interested parties are required to attend a bidder’s conference on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 2:00 P.M at Western Piedmont Council of Governments.
For more information, contact Tina Miller at 828-485-4212 or tina.miller@wpcog.org.
notice
mar6-24c
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Titus Cordos, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of June, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 23rd day of February, 2024.
ALEXANDRU TEOFIL SABO
149 Secretariat Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
executor
mar27-24p
************
Notice to Creditors
Estate of Jason Perry
File No. 24-E-000018
All persons, firms and corporations having claims against Jason Perry, deceased, of Alexander County, NC, are notified to exhibit the same to the undersigned on or before May 28, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of recovery. Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment.
This the 28th day of February, 2024.
Jeanne Perry
C/O Capital City Estate Planning
PO Box 747
Wendell, NC 27591
notice
mar20-24c
************
NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
DISTRICT COURT DIVISION
FILE NO. 24 CvD 28
NORTH CAROLINA
ALEXANDER COUNTY
Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Elizabeth Escobedo, Elizabeth Escobedo, Unknown Spouse of Elizabeth Escobedo, Mary Ann Escobedo, a/k/a Mariana Escobedo Ramirez
TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Elizabeth Escobedo, Elizabeth Escobedo, Unknown Spouse of Elizabeth Escobedo, Mary Ann Escobedo, a/k/a Mariana Escobedo Ramirez
Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:
Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:
Being all of Lot Number 9 of the Tall Oak Subdivision as the same is shown in plat recorded in Plat Book 5 at Page 244 of the Alexander County Registry to which reference is hereby made for a more specific description.
Together with and subject to easements, restrictions, water rights and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.
Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0063606, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 116 Tall Oaks Lane
Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.
You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than April 9, 2024, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.
This day of February 15, 2024.
Michael Scott
Attorney for Plaintiff
Capital Center
82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
(828) 252-8010
notice
mar13-24c
************
NOTICE
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF ALEXANDER
The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Frances Duncan late of Alexander County, North Carolina;
This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before May 28th, 2024, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.
This the 28th of February 2024.
Donna Bowman, Executor
ESTATE OF FRANCES DUNCAN
68 Cedar Forest Loop
Hickory, NC 28601
Susannah L. Brown, Attorney
ESTATE OF FRANCES DUNCAN
430 1st Ave. NW
Hickory, NC 28601
notice
mar20-24c
************
NOTICE
The Undersigned, Michael Thomas Seibeck, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of MARGARET MARY SEIBECK, of Alexander County, North Carolina. This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations, having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before Friday, May 31, 2024, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the Undersigned.
This the 28th day of February, 2024.
Daniel G. Christian
Attorney for the Estate of Margaret Mary Seibeck
PO Box 2244
Hickory, NC 28603
828-322-1105
notice
mar20-24c
************
NOTICE
The Undersigned, Rodney Colton White and Christopher Lee White, having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of DENNIS ALVIN WHITE, of Alexander County, North Carolina. This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations, having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before Friday, May 31, 2024, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the Undersigned.
This the 28th day of February, 2024.
Daniel G. Christian
Attorney for the Estate of Dennis Alvin White
PO Box 2244
Hickory NC 28603
828-322-1105
notice
mar20-24c
************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ALEXANDER COUNTY PLANNING BOARD
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at a meeting of the Alexander County Planning Board to be at CVCC – Alexander County Center for Education – 345 Industrial Blvd, Taylorsville, on Thursday, March 14, 2024, 6:00 p.m. upon the question of the following:
1. Special Use Permit Petition (SUP) 24-01 – Request by Alexander County Fire Marshal for a Special Use Permit to operate a Public Service Facility at 170 Fairgrounds Rd., Taylorsville. The subject property is further identified as PIN 3758-16-9543 on the Alexander County GIS maps.
2. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 24-10 – Request by Shannon Lyndon for the rezoning of approximately 1.75 acre of property located on NC Hwy 16 S from Neighborhood Business (N-B) to Highway Commercial (H-C). The subject property is further identified as PIN 3756 14 3773 on the Alexander County GIS maps.
Notice is further given that complete copies of the said proposal(s) and copies of this notice are now and will remain on file at the office of the Planning and Development Department in the said location until the time for said public hearing for the inspection of all interested citizens. For information regarding the above listed items contact the Planning Division at (828) 632-1000.
notice
mar6-24c
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Carol Conder Caldwell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of May, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 8th day of February, 2024.
ASHLEY S. WRIGHT
345 Cook Lane
Hickory, NC 28601
executor
mar20-24p
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of John Washington Smith, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of May, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 1st day of February, 2024.
BARBARA BEATRICE SMITH
1884 Hidden Valley Road
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
mar13-24p
************
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Dorothy Sherrill Martin, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of May, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 14th day of February, 2024.
JEFFREY DEAN MARTIN
8880 Paul Payne Store Rd.
Stony Point, NC 28678
administrator
mar13-24p
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Gladys Looper Alexander/ Gladys Marie Alexander, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of May, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 12th day of February, 2024.
DANNY HALL POPE
617 County Line Rd.
Stony Point, NC 28678
executor
mar13-24p
************
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Frances Stevenson Stikeleather, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of May, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 20th day of February, 2024.
MARTHA G. STIKELEATHER
c/o Caryn Brzykcy, Attorney
P.O. Box 400
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
mar13-24p
************
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Deane Thompson Price, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of May, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 19th day of February, 2024.
LEA DENISE PRICE GLASS
c/o Caryn Brzykcy, Attorney
P.O. Box 400
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
mar13-24p
************
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF ALEXANDER
EXECUTOR’S AND RESIDENT PROCESS AGENT’S NOTICE
Jesse Lee Francis, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Loreda S. Ozment, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, and Jesse Lee Francis as Executor of said Estate being a resident of Jacksonville, Florida, a non-resident of the State of North Carolina, has duly appointed Mark T. Davis, Attorney, as Resident Process Agent for claims filed against the Estate and this Notice is to notify all persons, firms, and corporation having claims against said Estate to present them to the Resident Process Agent, Mark T. Davis, on or before the 14th day of May, 2024, or this Notice will be pleaded and bar their recovery, anyone indebted the same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 5th day of February, 2024.
Jesse Lee Francis, Executor
c/o Mark T. Davis, Resident Process Agent
441 Main Ave. Dr., Suite 2
P.O. Box 1087
Taylorsville, NC 28681
Telephone: (828) 632-9293
notice
mar6-24c
************
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Barbara Vandewater White, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of May, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 7th day of February, 2024.
Jeffery T. White
1915 S. Deerfield Dr.
Morganton, NC 28655
notice
mar6-24p