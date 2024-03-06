LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE

On 3/1/24, Certificate of Need review began for Fresenius Medical Care of Alexander County Proj E-12479-24 Cos ovr add 5 dialy stats. Written comments are due to the Agency by 4/1/24. A public hearing will only be scheduled if requested in writing by 4/1/24 and sent to DHSR.CON.Comments@dhhs.nc.gov or 2704 Mail Service Ctr, Raleigh, NC 27699-2704.

notice

mar6-24c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, CABARRUS COUNTY

IN THE CIVIL DISTRICT COURT

Felicia Nicole Cox v.

Kenneth Wayne Cox,

24 CVD 112

To Kenneth Wayne Cox:

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: Divorce. You are required to make a defense to such pleading not later than April 15, 2024 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought. This the 6th day of March, 2024.

Benjamin W. Baucom,

Attorney for the Plaintiff, 49 Union Street N., Concord, NC 28025

notice

mar20-24p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Joanne Fox Lowe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of June, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of February, 2024.

HAROLD EDWARD LOWE, JR.

1000-H Liberty Arms Ct.

Thomasville, NC 27360

executor

mar27-24p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Coleen Hendren, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of June, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of February, 2024.

TERESA H. BROWN

242 Six Springs Ridge

Spruce Pine, NC 28777

executor

mar27-24p

************

INVITATION FOR BID NOTIFICATION

The Western Piedmont Council of Governments seeks bid proposals from agencies capable of providing services to residents age 60+ for fiscal years July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2026 through the Home and Community Care Block Grant. Funding requires a 10% local provider match (cash or in-kind). In-Home Aide Services must be provided by a licensed agency.

County Current FY24 State/

Service Federal Funds*

Medical TransportationBurke $49,729

In-Home Aide ServicesAlexander $22,500

In-Home Aide ServicesBurke $206,100

In-Home Aide ServicesCaldwell $222,228

In-Home Aide ServicesCatawba $327,600

*Service levels and exact budget amounts are set annually in each county by planning committees at the end of April.

Interested parties are required to attend a bidder’s conference on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 2:00 P.M at Western Piedmont Council of Governments.

For more information, contact Tina Miller at 828-485-4212 or tina.miller@wpcog.org.

notice

mar6-24c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Titus Cordos, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of June, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of February, 2024.

ALEXANDRU TEOFIL SABO

149 Secretariat Lane

Mooresville, NC 28117

executor

mar27-24p

************

Notice to Creditors

Estate of Jason Perry

File No. 24-E-000018

All persons, firms and corporations having claims against Jason Perry, deceased, of Alexander County, NC, are notified to exhibit the same to the undersigned on or before May 28, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of recovery. Debtors of the decedent are asked to make immediate payment.

This the 28th day of February, 2024.

Jeanne Perry

C/O Capital City Estate Planning

PO Box 747

Wendell, NC 27591

notice

mar20-24c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 24 CvD 28

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Elizabeth Escobedo, Elizabeth Escobedo, Unknown Spouse of Elizabeth Escobedo, Mary Ann Escobedo, a/k/a Mariana Escobedo Ramirez

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Elizabeth Escobedo, Elizabeth Escobedo, Unknown Spouse of Elizabeth Escobedo, Mary Ann Escobedo, a/k/a Mariana Escobedo Ramirez

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

Being all of Lot Number 9 of the Tall Oak Subdivision as the same is shown in plat recorded in Plat Book 5 at Page 244 of the Alexander County Registry to which reference is hereby made for a more specific description.

Together with and subject to easements, restrictions, water rights and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0063606, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 116 Tall Oaks Lane

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than April 9, 2024, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of February 15, 2024.

Michael Scott

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

notice

mar13-24c

************

NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Frances Duncan late of Alexander County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before May 28th, 2024, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 28th of February 2024.

Donna Bowman, Executor

ESTATE OF FRANCES DUNCAN

68 Cedar Forest Loop

Hickory, NC 28601

Susannah L. Brown, Attorney

ESTATE OF FRANCES DUNCAN

430 1st Ave. NW

Hickory, NC 28601

notice

mar20-24c

************

NOTICE

The Undersigned, Michael Thomas Seibeck, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of MARGARET MARY SEIBECK, of Alexander County, North Carolina. This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations, having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before Friday, May 31, 2024, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the Undersigned.

This the 28th day of February, 2024.

Daniel G. Christian

Attorney for the Estate of Margaret Mary Seibeck

PO Box 2244

Hickory, NC 28603

828-322-1105

notice

mar20-24c

************

NOTICE

The Undersigned, Rodney Colton White and Christopher Lee White, having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of DENNIS ALVIN WHITE, of Alexander County, North Carolina. This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations, having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before Friday, May 31, 2024, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the Undersigned.

This the 28th day of February, 2024.

Daniel G. Christian

Attorney for the Estate of Dennis Alvin White

PO Box 2244

Hickory NC 28603

828-322-1105

notice

mar20-24c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ALEXANDER COUNTY PLANNING BOARD

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held at a meeting of the Alexander County Planning Board to be at CVCC – Alexander County Center for Education – 345 Industrial Blvd, Taylorsville, on Thursday, March 14, 2024, 6:00 p.m. upon the question of the following:

1. Special Use Permit Petition (SUP) 24-01 – Request by Alexander County Fire Marshal for a Special Use Permit to operate a Public Service Facility at 170 Fairgrounds Rd., Taylorsville. The subject property is further identified as PIN 3758-16-9543 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

2. Rezoning Petition (RZ) 24-10 – Request by Shannon Lyndon for the rezoning of approximately 1.75 acre of property located on NC Hwy 16 S from Neighborhood Business (N-B) to Highway Commercial (H-C). The subject property is further identified as PIN 3756 14 3773 on the Alexander County GIS maps.

Notice is further given that complete copies of the said proposal(s) and copies of this notice are now and will remain on file at the office of the Planning and Development Department in the said location until the time for said public hearing for the inspection of all interested citizens. For information regarding the above listed items contact the Planning Division at (828) 632-1000.

notice

mar6-24c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Carol Conder Caldwell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of May, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of February, 2024.

ASHLEY S. WRIGHT

345 Cook Lane

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

mar20-24p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of John Washington Smith, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of May, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of February, 2024.

BARBARA BEATRICE SMITH

1884 Hidden Valley Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

mar13-24p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Dorothy Sherrill Martin, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of May, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 14th day of February, 2024.

JEFFREY DEAN MARTIN

8880 Paul Payne Store Rd.

Stony Point, NC 28678

administrator

mar13-24p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Gladys Looper Alexander/ Gladys Marie Alexander, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of May, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of February, 2024.

DANNY HALL POPE

617 County Line Rd.

Stony Point, NC 28678

executor

mar13-24p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Frances Stevenson Stikeleather, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of May, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of February, 2024.

MARTHA G. STIKELEATHER

c/o Caryn Brzykcy, Attorney

P.O. Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

mar13-24p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Deane Thompson Price, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of May, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 19th day of February, 2024.

LEA DENISE PRICE GLASS

c/o Caryn Brzykcy, Attorney

P.O. Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

mar13-24p

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

EXECUTOR’S AND RESIDENT PROCESS AGENT’S NOTICE

Jesse Lee Francis, having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Loreda S. Ozment, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, and Jesse Lee Francis as Executor of said Estate being a resident of Jacksonville, Florida, a non-resident of the State of North Carolina, has duly appointed Mark T. Davis, Attorney, as Resident Process Agent for claims filed against the Estate and this Notice is to notify all persons, firms, and corporation having claims against said Estate to present them to the Resident Process Agent, Mark T. Davis, on or before the 14th day of May, 2024, or this Notice will be pleaded and bar their recovery, anyone indebted the same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of February, 2024.

Jesse Lee Francis, Executor

c/o Mark T. Davis, Resident Process Agent

441 Main Ave. Dr., Suite 2

P.O. Box 1087

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Telephone: (828) 632-9293

notice

mar6-24c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Barbara Vandewater White, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of May, 2024, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of February, 2024.

Jeffery T. White

1915 S. Deerfield Dr.

Morganton, NC 28655

notice

mar6-24p