Terry Delbert Cavin, 91, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Terry was born October 6, 1932, in Alexander County, the son of the late Elmer J. Cavin and Bonnie Robinette Cavin.

Terry was a United States Army veteran who served during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1957. He drove a truck for Sherrills Furniture, Carolina Freight, Holly Farms, and Catawba Hospital. He was of the Baptist faith, traveled the world, and went to work in Washington DC, where he served in President Truman’s inauguration.

Terry loved to work outside and go to the beach, enjoyed exercising each morning, and loved his Volkswagen diesel Rabbits. He was a man who showed abundant love and compassion to others. Terry loved to help restore airplanes with his cousin, James Barnes, and enjoyed spending time with his best friend and cousin, Ronnie Robinette, but, most of all, he loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by the mother of his children and the love of his life, Dorothy Cavin.

Those left to cherish and honor his memories include his daughter, Melanie Walker (Rodney); his grandchildren, Jansen Hefner, Misty Phinney (Matt), and Chelsey Wright (Robbie); his great-grandchildren, Carter Austin, Mattix Phinney, Makinley Phinney, Callie Wright, and Samuel Wright; his brother, Robert Cavin of Taylorsville; brothers-in-law, Raleigh Pearson and Coy Pearson; sisters-in-law, Jane Houston and Mable Wray; and a number of other family members.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2024, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Lynn Houston will officiate. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the Alexander Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to any Veterans Organization.

